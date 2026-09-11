PNP places BARMM under full alert

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed its security forces in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) on full alert ahead of the region’s first parliamentary elections on Monday, September 14, 2026.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Colonel Allen Rae Co said the full alert status was activated at 12 a.m. on Friday, September 11.

The status will remain in effect until September 30 to ensure peace and order in the region before, during and after the first-ever parliamentary polls.

“Ang full alert status, that is 100 percent ng ating personnel na nandun sa kanilang places of assignment to better handle any emergency or any contingency. Bawal mag-leave, so 100 percent nga po present ang lahat ng ating kapulisan,” Co said.

As of September 11, the PNP had deployed a total of 10,439 police personnel across BARMM.

The deployment focused on Commission on Elections (Comelec) offices, treasurers’ offices, voting centers and checkpoints.

More than 1,700 police personnel are also on standby in case additional Special Electoral Board officers are needed.

Co said 93 towns and cities in the Bangsamoro region had been identified as areas of concern during the election period.

Of the 27 areas classified under the red category, 21 are in Lanao del Sur, three in Maguindanao del Sur, and one each in Basilan, Maguindanao del Norte and the Special Geographic Area.

Co said the PNP has not monitored any threat related to the upcoming elections.

“Wala po, but we are continuously conducting ’yung ating intelligence gathering and validation ng any information that we have received,” he said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)