PNP places forces on standby for security assistance to ICI

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has placed on standby a sufficient number of uniformed personnel for security assistance to the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI).

In a statement, Nartatez said the PNP’s preparation for the ICI’s security needs is in response to the goal of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to ferret out the truth about the flood control projects across the country.

On Thursday, September 18, the ICI hit the ground running in looking into all the flood control and other government infrastructure projects, starting with the inspection in Quezon City and issuing summons to one of the dismissed officials of the DPWH Bulacan 1st Engineering District Brice Hernandez.

“We, in the PNP, support the public call for transparency and accountability in this particular issue that was exposed by no less than the President, our commander-in-chief,” Nartatez said.

“And we are also ready to expand the security coverage to all those who will compose the Independent Commission for Infrastructure because of the sensitivity of the task given to them,” he added.

Marcos created the ICI, an independent body that will look into corruption allegations related to flood control and other infrastructure projects across the country.

The ICI is composed of retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Andres Reyes Jr. as chairman; former Public Works Secretary Rogelio “Babes” Singson and SGV and Co. country managing partner Rossana Fajardo as members; and retired PNP major general and now Baguio City Mayor Benjie Magalong.

Nartatez assured the PNP’s readiness to provide security at the span of the investigation period.

“Mahirap at masalimuot ang responsibilidad na nakaatang sa mga bumubuo ng Komisyong ito, kaya nararapat lamang na tiyakin ang kanilang kaligtasan hanggang matapos ang layunin ng imbestigasyon,” he said.

(The responsibility carried by the members of this commission is difficult and complex, so it is only right to ensure their safety until the purpose of the investigation is completed.)

“We have not received any formal request for security assistance but your PNP will place on standby sufficient number of personnel that will immediately respond to the security needs of the ICI, including in site inspections and witness protection if necessary,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)