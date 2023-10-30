PNP: Poll-linked cases rise to 31 on Election Day

THE number of election-related incidents (ERIs) for the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) has climbed to 31 as voters trooped to the polls on Monday, October 30, 2023.

In a press briefing at Camp Karingal, Quezon City, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Benjamin Acorda Jr. said most of these incidents were recorded in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

“We have registered 10 and also, we have those reported shootings. I was told by our RD (regional director), they have controlled the area where these shootings occurred and they are just waiting for the signal of the Comelec officials or the people assigned there before they can start voting but they are in control (and) our men are in control of these areas,” Acorda said.

On Monday, two voters were killed while five others were wounded after gunmen opened fire in Datu Odin Sinsuat town, Maguindanao del Norte.

In Butig, Lanao del Sur, a shootout between the husband of an incumbent village chairperson and his wife's opponent ensued just minutes before the start of the polls.

Meanwhile, a village chief and five others were wounded in a shooting amid the ongoing polls in Barangay Lahi-Lahi in Basilan's Tuburan town.

Despite the rise in poll-linked incidents, Acorda said all polling centers nationwide have already opened for this year's polls.

Peaceful polls in NCR

Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos commended the PNP for effectively maintaining peace and order throughout the country on the days leading to the BSKE, especially in the National Capital Region.

"As per reports, it’s very peaceful right now (Metro Manila). On the other hand, the police are doing their job which is to catch those engaged in vote buying and for those who sell their votes, I'm warning you, the police are there to catch you," Abalos told reporters.

Abalos, who also cast his vote at the Highway Hills Integrated School in Barangay Highway Hills, Mandaluyong City, said voters have a responsibility of ensuring fraud-free and credible elections.

Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office chief Brig. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said except for four reported cases of vote buying and three cases of liquor ban violation, the village and youth polls in the region are peaceful.

He said more than 150 body-worn cameras (BWCs) were used for monitoring activities in Monday's polls.

“All of the 150 plus BWCs are working. This will be immediately followed by the ('Undas') holidays on Nov. 1 and 2 so we need our police officers to use these BWCs so that we can document our security operations," he added. (PNA)