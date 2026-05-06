PNP posts 63 percent trust rating in latest Octa survey

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) welcomed on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, the results of the latest nationwide survey conducted by Octa Research, which showed sustained public confidence in the country’s police force.

In its “Tugon ng Masa” survey for early 2026, Octa Research reported that the PNP registered a 63 percent trust rating and a 61 percent satisfaction rating among Filipinos.

PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the results reflect the organization’s continued efforts to maintain peace and order, enforce the law, and protect communities nationwide.

“Nagpapasalamat ang PNP sa patuloy na tiwala at kumpiyansa ng mamamayang Pilipino. Ang nasabing resulta ay sumasalamin sa pagsisikap ng kapulisan na mapanatili ang kapayapaan at kaayusan, maipatupad ang batas, at maprotektahan ang mga komunidad,” Nartatez said in a statement, adding that the survey serves as both a reminder and motivation for the police force to further improve its services.

(The PNP expresses its gratitude for the continued trust and confidence of the Filipino people. The said result reflects the efforts of the police to maintain peace and order, enforce the law, and protect communities.)

The police force also underscored ongoing efforts to enhance public safety through increased police visibility, faster incident response, and stronger coordination with local government units and communities.

Nartatez said the PNP will continue to prioritize humane and proactive law enforcement while intensifying its campaign against criminality and strengthening community relations under its focused agenda.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to serving the public with integrity, vowing to sustain efforts that promote safety and security across the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)