PNP prepared for possible new ICC arrest warrants

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said it remains on alert and closely coordinating with other law enforcement agencies amid reports that the International Criminal Court (ICC) may soon issue additional arrest warrants involving personalities in the Philippines.

In a statement, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force continues to anchor its actions on due process and existing legal procedures as discussions emerge over possible new ICC actions.

“We remain fully committed to our mandate of upholding the rule of law, including the enforcement of any legal orders. As officers of the law, this is our sworn duty,” Nartatez said.

The PNP chief said the police organization is maintaining coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation and other concerned agencies in anticipation of possible legal developments that may require joint operations.

The statement came after Palace Press Officer Undersecretary Claire Castro said Malacañang wants any forthcoming ICC warrants enforced “at the soonest possible time,” particularly following a recent decision by the Supreme Court on the case of Senator Ronald dela Rosa.

Nartatez emphasized that police personnel would only act on lawful orders issued by proper authorities and in accordance with established protocols.

“Our personnel will only act upon orders issued by proper authorities, ensuring that they are in accordance with existing rules and protocols,” he said.

Nartatez said the PNP’s operational readiness is based on formal procedures and inter-agency coordination rather than speculation.

“The police force will continue to coordinate with other relevant law enforcement agencies regarding the matter. Lagi namang nakahanda ang PNP para sa ganitong mga bagay,” he added.

The Supreme Court earlier denied the petition of Dela Rosa to prevent his arrest in relation to the arrest warrant issued against him by the ICC, which tagged him as a co-perpetrator of former President Rodrigo Duterte, who has been detained in The Hague in relation to the alleged crime against humanity of murder in the country during the implementation of his drug war.

Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV earlier said the ICC is also expected to issue an arrest warrant against Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go.

Trillanes said ICC prosecutors recognized Go’s role as the distributor of rewards for every execution during the implementation of the drug war, as well as for serving as the purported leader of the “Special Operations Group” within Duterte's “National Death Squad.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)