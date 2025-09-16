PNP prepares for 3-day transport strike

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) chief, Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr., assured on Tuesday, September 16, 2025, the continuous monitoring ahead of the three-day anti-corruption transport strike of several groups in Metro Manila and other parts of the country, particularly in urban areas.

In a statement, Nartatez said he has ordered the efficient deployment of police forces on the streets, particularly in places of convergence to ensure that peace and order is observed, especially over past reports of harassment against drivers who would not join the protest actions.

“We fully respect the concerns being raised by our friends in the transport sector. Subalit kailangan nating balansehin ang kanilang karapatang mag-strike at karapatan ng ibang tsuper na mamasada at maghanap-buhay -- kasama na rin ang karapatan ng mga commuter na huwag maabala,” he said.

(We fully respect the concerns being raised by our friends in the transport sector. However, we need to balance their right to strike with the rights of other drivers to operate and earn a living — as well as the rights of commuters not to be inconvenienced.)

“Ito ang titiyakin ng inyong PNP,” he added.

(This is what your PNP will ensure.)

Nartatez said police commanders were also tasked to coordinate with the local government units for the deployment of police mobility assets in cases of stranded commuters.

“The PNP treats all disruption in the normal daily routine of our kababayan as a matter of concern, including transport strikes,” he said.

“We dealt with this kind of public transportation disruption several times in the past and our territorial forces know what to do, including the aspect of monitoring and immediate response for any eventuality,” he added.

Transport groups Manibela and Piston will hold a three-day nationwide strike from September 17 to 19 to condemn corruption in government amid the ongoing investigations on anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement, the group expressed dismay on how the excise tax they pay for diesel only ends up in the pockets of corrupt officials to fund their families’ lavish lifestyle.

“Hindi na tama na kami ang nagpapalamon at pumopondo sa karangyaan nila, na samantalang ang mga masang tsuper ay halos magdamag na kung bumiyahe kumita lang nang sapat para sa kanilang pamilya,” it said.

(It is no longer right that we are the ones feeding and funding their luxuries, while the poor drivers work almost day and night just to earn enough for their families.)

“Hindi katanggap-tanggap na may ganitong mga nangyayari habang tayo ay sadlak sa kahirapan at sakunang dulot mismo ng pagnanakaw nila,” it added.

(It is unacceptable that these things are happening while we are mired in poverty and in disasters caused by their very acts of theft.)

In a statement, the Department of Transportation said it will provide free rides to passengers who will be affected by the transport strike.

DOTr Acting Secretary Giovanni Lopez said the Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Ports Authority, and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, among others, will also offer free rides.

In a press conference on Monday, September 15, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed support to anti-corruption demonstrations held in different parts across the country, saying it is the right of every Filipino to express outrage over the misuse of their hard-earned money.

Marcos acknowledged the growing frustrations of the people, noting that their anger stems from legitimate issues that have been exposed to the public.

He emphasized that while demonstrations are a democratic right, these must remain peaceful and lawful.

The PNP expressed support to the pronouncement of Marcos, as it ensured that peace and order will be maintained at all times.

Nartatez underscored that the police organization will exercise maximum tolerance but will remain firm in upholding the law against any acts that may endanger lives or property.

The PNP has already set in motion comprehensive security preparations, particularly for the upcoming demonstrations, ensuring that both the rights of protesters and the safety of the general public are protected. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)