PNP prepares for PH’s Asean hosting in 2026

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is preparing a comprehensive security plan for the Philippines' hosting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) Summit in 2026.

In a statement, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. assured the highest level of safety and security for all delegates and participants of the regional and global engagement.

“We are already preparing as early as now,” he said.

“The Philippine National Police will be on alert as meetings for our hosting have commenced. We are updating our security playbook to ensure it can address any kind of eventuality, from traffic management to VIP protection,” he added.

Nartatez emphasized that the core of the preparation is a meticulous review and update of all security protocols to align with modern threats and the unique atmosphere of the event.

This proactive effort involves high-level coordination with partner agencies to ensure an orderly, safe, and successful hosting of the international event.

Nartatez reiterated the police force’s commitment to ensuring the smooth conduct of activities, prioritizing the safety of both the Philippine delegation and foreign visitors, particularly the heads of state.

He said the security strategy will be customized to support the vision of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of a “chill and hospitable” Asean hosting.

“Global leaders and VIPs will be part of this huge event, so we want to ensure the safety and security of not just our kababayans but also our visitors. Nakikipag-coordinate at pulong na rin tayo sa iba pang mga ahensya para sa mga ipapatupad na security measures para rito,” Nartatez said.

He stressed that security measures must be robust yet discreet, allowing the Philippines’ renowned warmth and hospitality to shine through. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)