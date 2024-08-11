PNP prioritizes ops vs sources of illegal drugs

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) chief General Rommel Marbil reminded police personnel about the recalibrated approach to the campaign against illegal drugs, which focuses on targeting the sources and supply chains rather than concentrating on street-level pushers and users.

In a statement on Sunday, August 11, 2024, Marbil said this approach is designed to be more effective and less bloody, putting a premium on human rights and addressing the drug problem at its very core.

The top cop characterized the drug problem as a complex issue, comparing it to the mythical Hydra, where cutting off one head causes more to grow in its place.

He raised the importance of intensified intelligence operations and stronger community engagement to identify and dismantle drug trafficking networks.

“Our previous strategies concentrated too much on cutting off the heads, but we need to target the body— the entire supply chain and the sources driving the drug trade,” said Marbil.

“We are now focusing on high-value drug personalities and the movements of illegal drugs across the country. These are the real targets—those who orchestrate the trade and profit from it, not the street-level pushers and users, who are often victims of circumstance,” he added.

Marbil also underscored the importance of minimizing violence under the new approach aligning with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s vision for a safer and more secure Philippines.

“We aim to address the drug problem without resorting to bloodshed. By focusing on the real culprits and protecting the victims, we can make our communities safer while respecting human rights,” he said.

“With this approach, we are not only saving lives but also working toward a better future for our nation. We are committed to addressing the drug issue with compassion, strategy, and adherence to the rule of law,” he added. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)