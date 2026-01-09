PNP prioritizes search, rescue ops in landslide-hit Cebu City landfill

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. vowed on Friday, January 9, 2026, the active support of police forces in search and rescue operations following a landfill landslide in Cebu City.

In a statement, Nartatez said he directed local police to prioritize life-saving operations and provide manpower, security, and logistical support in the affected area.

“Ang instruction ko po ay mag-focus muna sa search and rescue, secure the area, at tiyakin ang kaligtasan ng ating responders at ng mga residente. We also ordered the establishment of police assistance desks and perimeter control to support other agencies on the ground,” he said.

(My instruction is to focus first on search and rescue, secure the area, and ensure the safety of our responders and residents. We also ordered the establishment of police assistance desks and perimeter control to support other agencies on the ground.)

“Naka-deploy ang ating mga pulis to assist in search and rescue, crowd control, at traffic management. We are closely coordinating with the LGU (local government unit), BFP (Bureau of Fire Protection), AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines), and rescue volunteers to ensure na maayos at tuluy-tuloy ang operasyon, habang iniiwasan natin ang anumang secondary risks,” he added.

(Our police personnel are deployed to assist in search and rescue, crowd control, and traffic management. We are closely coordinating with the LGU, BFP, AFP, and rescue volunteers to ensure that operations are orderly and continuous while avoiding any secondary risks.)

Based on initial investigation, a landslide struck the Binaliw landfill in Cebu City on January 8, killing at least one individual while several others were rescued.

The administrative office of the landfill was also affected, while authorities said at least 20 people were trapped.

“We have already directed the appropriate units to conduct a parallel investigation but malinaw po na rescue operations remain the top priority. Kapag naging stable na ang sitwasyon, we will look into possible factors such as compliance with safety and environmental regulations. Kung may lapses or negligence, we will ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law,” said Nartatez.

(We have already directed the appropriate units to conduct a parallel investigation, but it is clear that rescue operations remain the top priority. Once the situation stabilizes, we will look into possible factors such as compliance with safety and environmental regulations. If there are lapses or negligence, we will ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law.)

Nartatez appealed to the public for cooperation as the PNP continues to coordinate with all relevant agencies to assist, maintain order, and hold accountable those responsible.

“Hinihiling po namin ang kooperasyon ng publiko, sumunod sa mga abiso ng awtoridad at iwasan ang restricted areas para maiwasan ang karagdagang panganib,” he added.

(We ask for the cooperation of the public to follow advisories from authorities and avoid restricted areas to prevent additional danger.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)