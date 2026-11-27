THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has investigated around 100 cases of alleged “online grooming,” which may create trouble in schools and in the minds of minors.

In an interview with reporters, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said these online grooming cases where children were encouraged to carry out violent attacks across the country were recorded since the first active school shooting in Tacloban City in June.

He said investigations of these cases resulted in the seizure of firearms and bladed weapons.

“We have crafted a plan or investigation plan, as well as an operational plan to deny the occurrence of these incidents,” said Nartatez.

“The [PNP-Anti-Cybercrime Group] is working on that to have the link. Meron yan kasi grupo-grupo sila, small group within the community and we are looking at the link kung itong community na ito at a certain area ay connected to the rest of the chat group,” he added.

The top cop assured that the PNP is continuously working with concerned government agencies, especially the Department of Education, as well as community stakeholders and officials to ensure school safety across the country.

“Whether alarming or not, the PNP is working on that. Remember nagtatrabaho ang PNP to keep the community safe, freedom from fear and freedom from want,” Nartatez said.

On June 22, two Grade 9 students opened fire inside the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City, resulting in the death of three students while several others were injured.

Before this, a Grade 8 student carried out a knife attack inside a Cavite private school, causing injuries to seven Grade 5 students.

Another serious incident occurred at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University on August 18, resulting in the death of two minors, including the gunman.

In Banga National High School in South Cotabato, three students died, including the shooter, in September.