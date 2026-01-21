PNP probes active, retired cops aiding Atong Ang’s escape

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is probing reports that some active and retired policemen are helping fugitive businessman and gaming tycoon Charlie “Atong” Ang elude arrest.

In a press conference, the PNP Public Information Office (PIO) said PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. has ordered the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management (DIDM) to study possible administrative and criminal sanctions against these individuals.

“Doon sa information na nakuha natin, may mga posibleng tumutulong (na pulis). Kinuha nila (DIDM) ‘yung profile ng mga indibidwal sa ating DPRM (Directorate for Personnel and Records Management) at pinag-aaralan, kasama ang ating Legal Service, kung ano ‘yung mga administrative at posibleng criminal sanctions sa mga identified na individuals,” said Tuaño.

(Based on the information we obtained, there may be some police officers who are possibly providing assistance. The DIDM took the profiles of the individuals from our Directorate for Personnel and Records Management and is studying them, together with our Legal Service, to determine the appropriate administrative and possible criminal sanctions against the identified individuals.)

The PNP warned the public, friends, associates, and even security personnel not to assist or shelter Ang, reminding them that aiding a fugitive is illegal.

The PNP-CIDG and dedicated police teams are actively searching for Ang after multiple arrest warrants were issued against him in cases of kidnapping with homicide and serious illegal detention related to the missing cockfight enthusiasts (sabungeros).

Officers have served warrants at multiple known addresses linked to Ang in Metro Manila, Laguna, and Lipa City, Batangas, and even attempted to serve them at his Zambales properties through the National Bureau of Investigation, but he was not found.

The PNP believes Ang remains in the Philippines and has no record of leaving the country, despite claims otherwise.

Ang was placed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on its “most wanted” list, with a P10 million reward offered for his arrest.

DILG Secretary Jonvic Remulla has acknowledged difficulties in tracking him due to his resources, connections, and mobility, but stressed that operations continue unabated.

All of Ang’s co-accused in the missing sabungeros case have been arrested or are in police custody. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)