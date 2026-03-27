PNP probes alleged ‘protector’ cop in arrest of Chinese telecom fraud fugitive

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. described the allegations as alarming and warned of serious consequences if proven true.

“This is very concerning that an active police officer is allegedly involved in protecting a fugitive. This is a clear betrayal of public trust,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez said the PNP is coordinating with the BI to determine the extent of the officer’s links to the fraud syndicate.

The PNP chief also warned officers against engaging in illegal activities, saying those found aiding criminals face administrative and criminal charges.

“Let this be a warning—the Philippine National Police has no room for those engaged in illegal activities. Serve with integrity or face the consequences,” Nartatez said.

In his keynote address at the 47th Commencement Exercises for the “Silang Paglaom” Class of 2026 at the Philippine National Police Academy campus in Silang, Cavite on Friday, March 27, 2026, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reiterated his call for the national police agency to ensure zero tolerance policy for corruption and for human rights abuses.

“There is no room in this profession for those who bend or break the law,” Marcos said.

“Throughout the PNP ranks, we have conducted thousands of investigations on erring personnel, resulting in disciplinary actions. We can improve public trust through enhanced police visibility and transparency in these investigations,” Marcos said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)