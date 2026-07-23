PNP probes Asean protest dispersal

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking into possible lapses by police personnel during the dispersal of protesters in Pasay City on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, in connection with an activity related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) meetings.

In a press conference on Thursday, July 23, PNP Public Information Office (PIO) Chief Colonel Allen Rae Co said police had set up a control point in the area, which had been designated a no-rally zone, and monitored a group that had gathered without a permit.

According to Co, authorities received information that the group had initially assembled in another location and, after growing to around 30 people, allegedly planned to stage a lightning rally and breach the control point.

Police, however, prevented the group from proceeding because the area was under restrictions.

“We all know that we are hosting the Asean meeting in our country and, of course, we have to ensure the safety of all participants, especially the foreign delegates who are here now,” Co said in a mix of Tagalog and English.

The dispersal led to a commotion involving police officers, protesters and several members of the media, particularly photojournalists.

Co said six police officers were injured during the incident.

He said authorities would examine all circumstances surrounding the incident, including whether any violations of police operational procedures were committed by law enforcement personnel.

“If there were some violations of our police operational procedures, we will take the necessary actions,” he said.

Co added that authorities are also looking into the possible filing of cases against the protest organizers. He said the investigation would cover all aspects of the incident, including the alleged attempt to stage a lightning rally after initially gathering elsewhere.

He noted that the group was reportedly protesting the arrival of a foreign dignitary and said all related circumstances would be examined as part of the investigation.

In a statement following the incident, the Press Photographers of the Philippines (PPP) strongly condemned the PNP for allegedly harassing two of its members during the event.

“Denouncing the incident as a clear violation of press freedom and the constitutional right to gather news, the PPP demands a swift, transparent PNP investigation to hold the responsible personnel accountable,” the group said.

“Standing in firm solidarity with (Bullit) Marquez, (Rene) Dilan and all media workers, the organization urges law enforcement to strictly respect journalists’ rights and protect their fundamental duty to inform the public without fear or intimidation,” it added.

Co reiterated the PNP’s commitment to conducting a transparent and thorough investigation.

“We were told that there were no visible IDs on one of those involved and that his camera had fallen off, so there was no way of knowing that he was a journalist. But then again, in exercising maximum tolerance, it would still be inappropriate to harass or immediately arrest a person,” Co added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)