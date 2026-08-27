PNP probes ‘disturbing reports’ of online groomers targeting children

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has committed to work double time in monitoring and investigating “disturbing reports” of groups of online groomers allegedly recruiting children to engage in violent acts.

In a statement, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said an initial investigation showed that the group includes members from other countries, although most of them are Filipinos.

Nartatez said part of the investigation is to determine the extent of the operations and influence of those allegedly involved in targeting children.

He said the PNP has been coordinating with other government agencies as well as their foreign counterparts in connection with online threats to the safety and well-being of minors, particularly those who engage in online games.

“Police presence is not only active and visible on the streets and in the community. We are making sure that the PNP’s presence is also felt in cyberspace to protect the netizens, especially the children,” Nartatez said.

“There is no boundary in cyberspace and as such, we need to coordinate and work with as many of our foreign counterparts to achieve the desired goal,” he added.

The PNP also renewed its appeal to parents to take an active role in protecting their children from individuals who may seek to exploit them through social media and other online platforms.

Nartatez urged parents to closely monitor their children’s activities, especially online.

He also called on them to report suspicious activities or individuals their children may encounter on social media.

Authorities are looking into the online activities and exposure of the minor suspects involved in a tragic shooting at the San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, 2026, which resulted in the deaths of three students, as well as the Ateneo de Zamboanga University gun attack on August 17, in which two students, including the minor gunman, were killed. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)