PNP probes officer's death due to 'friendly fire' in Pampanga ops

MANILA – An investigation into reports that "friendly fire" killed a police officer during a recent anti-kidnapping operation in Pampanga province is underway, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Friday.

“I don’t want to pre-empt the findings of the investigation but part of it is to determine who really killed and wounded our police officers. However, out of respect to the bereaved family, it would be better if they would be the first to know of the results," PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo said in a press briefing in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Fajardo added that PNP chief Gen. Rommel Francisco Marbil assured that those responsible for the lapses during the operation would be held accountable.

The investigation also aims to improve police response, especially in situations where officers are confronted by armed and dangerous suspects, she said.

S/Sgt. Nelson Santiago and Chief M/Sgt. Eden Accad were wounded in the encounter that ensued during the Aug. 3 rescue operation by the PNP Anti-Kidnapping Group in Angeles City.

Santiago, however, was pronounced dead on arrival at the Angeles University Foundation Medical Center (AUFMC).

The operation resulted in the rescue of two Chinese victims and the arrest of two suspects.

The slain police officer will be laid to rest on Saturday, Fajardo added. (PNA)