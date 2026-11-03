PNP probes pet crematorium over dumping of animal remains

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has urged the owners of 29 dogs and cats whose remains were recovered from a vacant lot in San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to formally file complaints against a pet crematorium allegedly involved in dumping the animals.

In a statement on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the owners of the Bacoor City-based pet crematorium could face estafa charges under Article 315(2)(a) of the Revised Penal Code, syndicated estafa, and possible violations of the Code on Sanitation of the Philippines, the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, and the Consumer Act of the Philippines.

He said affected customers may also pursue civil claims for damages.

“Any form of deception that exploits the trust of grieving pet owners is deeply concerning and must be addressed with the full force of the law. We will not tolerate acts that victimize the public and undermine the trust that should exist between service providers and the communities they serve,” Nartatez said.

Acting on complaints from residents, authorities searched a vacant lot in Barangay Minuyan Proper and discovered the animal remains.

Nartatez urged pet owners who had availed themselves of the crematorium's services to preserve and submit receipts, cremation certificates, transaction records, and other relevant documents that could help establish possible violations of the law.

Investigators are examining the establishment's business permits, equipment, CCTV footage, and procedures for handling pets entrusted to the facility.

Forensic examinations will also be conducted to determine whether the recovered remains belonged to animals brought to the crematorium and whether the ashes returned to their owners were authentic.

Nartatez directed police offices to coordinate with barangay officials and local government units in securing and reviewing available CCTV footage to trace the route of the white van allegedly used to dump the animal remains.

"Fraud is not measured solely by the amount of money taken, but also by the damage inflicted on the people whose trust has been betrayed. The PNP will support efforts to establish accountability and ensure that all evidence of possible criminal wrongdoing is properly investigated," Nartatez said.

"To the affected pet owners, we recognize the pain and distress this incident has caused your families. We assure you that the PNP stands ready to assist in the investigation, protect your rights, and work with concerned agencies to ensure that those responsible are held accountable under the law," he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)