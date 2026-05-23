PNP probes 'secret meetings' in missing 'sabungeros' case

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has ordered a thorough investigation into alleged “secret meetings” between relatives of missing "sabungeros" (cockfighting enthusiasts) and dismissed police officers linked to the disappearance case.

PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said investigators are determining whether other police personnel helped facilitate the meetings following the relief of two officers who became the subject of complaints before the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

“Any action outside of what the PNP should do is not only a betrayal of our mandate but also of the trust and confidence of the people we serve. Let us always allow our moral compass to lead the way towards the integrity and professionalism of our organization,” Nartatez said in a statement Friday.

While he said he respects meetings between the parties involved, Nartatez pointed out that police intervention in cases already before the courts is a serious matter that warrants investigation.

Napolcom earlier disclosed the alleged involvement of two police officers in facilitating meetings between the families of the victims and dismissed police officers implicated in the case.

The PNP on Thursday identified the two relieved officers as former Highway Patrol Group spokesperson Lt. Nadame Malang and former Custodial Center warden Maj. Reynaldo Pañebe Jr.

Nartatez reminded personnel to observe professionalism and remain within the bounds of their authority, especially in sensitive cases involving ongoing investigations.

He also urged individuals with knowledge of the alleged meetings to cooperate with authorities, noting that the PNP’s internal investigation is running parallel with Napolcom’s probe.

The PNP assured the public that the investigation would proceed without favoritism and that any officer found to have improperly intervened would face legal consequences. (PNA)