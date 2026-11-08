PNP probes Thomas Markle’s network in Philippines

“Child exploitation is not the work of one person alone when others enable, facilitate, or profit from the abuse. We will pursue every lead, identify everyone involved, and make sure that no individual who preys on children or helps perpetrators evade accountability is beyond the reach of the law,” Nartatez said.

“Our responsibility is not only to hold the principal suspect accountable but also to dismantle the network that allows these crimes to happen,” he added.

Markle, 82, the father of Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, was arrested in Florida over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material, including photographs purportedly showing him with naked minors.

He has appeared before US Magistrate Judge Thomas Wilson at the Sam M. Gibbons United States Courthouse in Tampa, Florida.

Last September, the PNP started the probe against Markle after three memory cards and his cellphone, allegedly containing child sexual abuse material, were turned over by his son.

Nartatez called on individuals who may have been victimized by Markle to report their experiences and formally file complaints. He said their accounts could help authorities strengthen the case against the suspect and pursue other individuals who may have been involved.

“We urge those who have been victimized by Markle to come forward and file complaints as we strengthen our prosecution against him,” the top cop said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)