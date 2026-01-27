PNP probes use of backdoor channel, law enforcers’ involvement in cigarette smuggling

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is investigating the possible use of backdoor channels and the alleged involvement of law enforcement personnel in the smuggling of cigarettes into the country.

In a press conference on Tuesday, January 27, 2026, PNP-Highway Patrol Group (HPG) Director Brigadier General Hansel Marantan said they have received reports pointing to the possible participation of security forces in the illicit trade, although these remain subject to validation.

Marantan cited the arrest of two members of the Philippine Coast Guard in the Caraga region around two weeks ago for their alleged involvement in cigarette smuggling.

“Kung sabihin kong walang involvement ang security forces, will you believe me?” he said.

“The challenge now is transforming the intelligence information into substantial evidence in order to come up with a good case against these security personnel. Give us some more time,” he added.

PNP Director for Operations Major General Ronnie Francis Cariaga said police are prioritizing case buildup to establish collusion between smugglers and law enforcers.

“Meron kaming nakita na involvement ng mga pulis but again, these are raw information. Kapag hindi kami makakuha ng solid na ebidensya, we cannot proceed with the prosecution,” Cariaga said.

He also acknowledged the need to strengthen security in ports being used as backdoor entry points for smuggled goods, noting that the country’s archipelagic geography makes monitoring particularly difficult.

Cariaga said based on studies and surveys, as of 2024, some commonly used backdoor entry points are located in parts of Mindanao, including areas in Lanao.

“Hindi natin masyadong napo-protektahan ang mga dagat natin. Lately nga, maraming mga na-involve sa mga nag-capture na mga barko, eh hindi natin nababantayan,” he said.

(We are not really protecting our seas. Lately, many have been involved, with ships that were captured, and we are not keeping watch over them.)

Over the past weeks, police operations have led to the seizure of over P3.3 billion worth of illicit tobacco products nationwide.

These include P1.1 billion worth of contraband seized in Batangas and P1.5 billion confiscated in Malabon.

The most recent operation took place on January 23, when an inter-agency team raided a warehouse in Valenzuela City and seized an estimated P516 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

Senator Sherwin Gatchalian earlier said he will file a resolution for the conduct of investigation on cigarette smuggling in the country. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)