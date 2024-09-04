PNP: Process ongoing for Guo's deportation from Indonesia

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) is in continuous coordination with the Indonesian police for the immediate deportation of dismissed Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said Wednesday, September 4, 2024.

In a press conference, Fajardo said Guo was arrested in a hotel in Tangerang City in the province of Banten, Indonesia around 11:30 p.m. (Jakarta time).

She said the arrest came as a result of active cooperation between the PNP and the Indonesian National Police, in accordance with a memorandum of agreement on preventing and combating transnational crime and exchanging intelligence information.

Fajardo said at 8 a.m. on September 4, 2024, PNP chief General Rommel Marbil met with his Indonesian counterpart via Zoom to arrange the deportation of Guo.

“Yes, we intend to bring her back to the country within the day,” Fajardo said.

She said Guo will be turned over to the Senate Sergeant-at-Arms.

On July 10, the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality issued an arrest order against Guo, who is allegedly one and the same person as Chinese national Guo Hua Ping, for refusing to heed the call of the panel to attend the continuous probe on the raided illegal Pogo hub in Bamban, Tarlac.

Also covered by the order were Guo’s parents and siblings Siemen, Wesley, and Sheila.

Sheila was also intercepted in Indonesia on August 21, 2024, along with Cassandra Li Ong, the authorized representative of the raided illegal Pogo hub in Porac, Pampanga.

During her appearance to the Senate committee, Sheila said they left the country on the evening of July 17 using three boats.

Senate committee chairperson Senator Risa Hontiveros said she is expecting Guo to face the inquiry upon her arrival in the Philippines.

“Kapag nalaman namin na makakabalik siya in time para sa hearing bukas, ihaharap namin siya,” Hontiveros said.

(If we find out that she can return in time for the hearing tomorrow, we will present her.)

“Kung hindi aabot sa oras yung pagpapabalik sa kanya mula sa Indonesia, papunta rito, magsaschedule kami ng susunod na pinakamaagang hearing. Para sa wakas, maiharap na siya sa ating muli at makasagot siya ng maayos at makatotohanan dapat,” she added.

(If her return from Indonesia won’t make it in time, we will schedule the next earliest hearing. This way, she can finally be presented before us again and respond properly and truthfully.)

Hontiveros vowed to hold those responsible for the “escape” of the Guos.

For his part, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. expressed gratitude and congratulated all law enforcement personnel who made Guo’s apprehension possible.

He also thanked the Indonesian Government for their assistance on this matter.

“Let this serve as a warning to those who attempt to evade justice: Such is an exercise in futility. The arm of the law is long and it will reach you. This Government continues in its duty to apply the rule of law,” said Marcos.

“Miss Guo shall be entitled to all legal protections due her under the laws of the land, and pursuant to our commitment to the rule of law. But we will not allow this to prolong the resolution of the case, whose outcome will be a victory for the Filipino people,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)