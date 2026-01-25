PNP raids drug lab in Caloocan, seizes P10M worth of chemicals, equipment

POLICE uncovered a suspected clandestine drug laboratory in Caloocan City, seizing chemical precursors and laboratory equipment worth over P10 million, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Saturday, January 24, 2025.

The operation was carried out at 8:16 a.m. on January 24, 2026, by personnel from the Caloocan City Police Station, Special Weapons and Tactics (Swat), and the Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU).

The raid targeted a suspect who remains at large and is facing charges for violating Section 8 of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, which penalizes the manufacture of dangerous drugs and controlled precursors.

Seized during the operation were two containers of liquid chemical substances believed to be phenylacetone, with a combined volume of approximately 20 liters.

Police estimated the street value of the seized chemicals at over P10 million.

Also recovered were laboratory-grade glass flasks, separatory funnels, electric heating mantles, a stainless steel heating and mixing base unit, and other equipment allegedly used in the production of illegal drugs.

Authorities said further investigation is underway to identify additional suspects and locate the primary target of the operation.

PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. commended the operating units and attributed the operation’s success to the police force’s Enhanced Managing Police Operations (Empo) strategy, which aims to strengthen focused and intelligence-driven law enforcement efforts.

The PNP reiterated its commitment to sustaining anti-illegal drug operations as part of its campaign to improve community safety nationwide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)