PNP raises security alert for Cebu Asean defense meet

POLICE have shifted to heightened security preparations for the arrival of Southeast Asian defense officials in Cebu for the Asean Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) 2026 from October 28 to 31, with thousands of personnel from various government agencies mobilized for the event.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said he had directed the Police Regional Office-Central Visayas (PRO-7) and other units to maintain heightened security readiness and intensify intelligence monitoring ahead of the delegates’ arrival.

Security coverage includes the conference venue, billeting areas, convoy routes and key locations in Cebu City that delegates are expected to visit.

Nartatez said authorities had not monitored any imminent threat related to the event, but stressed that this should not lead to complacency.

“The absence of identified threats does not lessen our responsibility to remain vigilant. The PNP is fully prepared to secure ADMM 2026 through proactive security measures, close coordination with partner agencies, and the strategic deployment of our personnel,” Nartatez said.

“I have ordered concerned units to immediately validate and act on any credible threat information while maintaining close coordination with partner agencies involved in the security effort,” he added.

Despite the absence of monitored threats, PRO-7 has raised its alert status from normal to heightened.

A total of 3,670 personnel from various government agencies have been mobilized to support security and emergency operations for the high-level meeting.

Nartatez said police deployment would remain in effect until November 1 to ensure the safety of delegates through their departure.

The PNP is also implementing advance security inspections, coordinated traffic management, strategic personnel deployment and contingency plans for delegate movements.

The ADMM is Asean’s highest defense consultative and cooperative mechanism, bringing together defense leaders from member-states to discuss regional security concerns, defense cooperation and emerging challenges.

“We assure all Asean delegates and the Filipino people that the PNP will uphold the highest standards of security and professionalism throughout ADMM 2026. Our commitment is to provide a safe, peaceful, and orderly environment that reflects the hospitality and readiness of the Philippines as host,” Nartatez said./ TPM