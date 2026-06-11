PNP ramps up int'l collaboration to combat online radicalization

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified its collaboration with international law enforcement agencies to combat cross-border extremist networks targeting vulnerable Filipino youth, following the rescue of 21 minors from online violent extremist influence.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. underscored the importance of international cooperation after the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), in partnership with Philippine law enforcement agencies, including the PNP, rescued 21 Filipino minors from nihilist violent extremism (NVE).

“The rescue of 21 minors from violent extremist influence is a significant achievement in protecting vulnerable young people from radicalization and exploitation. It demonstrates the importance of early intervention and coordinated law enforcement efforts to safeguard communities,” Nartatez said.

According to the FBI-led Anti-Terrorism Fusion Group, authorities conducted 14 separate operations across the Philippines after identifying juveniles who exhibited signs of extremist behavior online.

Authorities said NVE is a form of extremism driven by the belief that life has no value. The ideology has emerged as a global threat, primarily spreading through gaming platforms and social media networks.

Nartatez noted that evolving security threats require a unified international response to effectively protect communities from online radicalization and exploitation.

“International cooperation is crucial because extremist networks often operate across borders and digital platforms. No single agency can effectively address these threats alone, which is why information sharing and joint action among trusted partners are essential,” he said.

The FBI began sharing critical intelligence with Philippine authorities earlier this year, enabling local law enforcement agencies to conduct coordinated interventions before the targeted minors could be fully exploited or driven toward violence.

U.S. authorities have noted that similar online recruitment patterns observed globally have previously been linked to planned school attacks involving young people.

Aside from efforts against NVE, the FBI is also working closely with Philippine law enforcement agencies to dismantle regional scam centers operated by transnational criminal networks.

“We will continue working closely with foreign law enforcement agencies, local government units, schools, and communities to identify at-risk individuals, prevent radicalization, and ensure timely intervention whenever necessary,” Nartatez said. (PNA)