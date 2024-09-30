PNP ready for a week-long COC filing

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) ensured on Monday, September 30, 2024, its readiness to ensure the safe and peaceful conduct of the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) in relation to the upcoming 2025 midterm elections.

In a press conference, PNP spokesperson Colonel Jean Fajardo announced that over 36,000 police personnel will be deployed across the country to implement security measures during the candidacy filing period from October 1 to 8.

She said checkpoint operations will also be intensified in strategic areas in relation to the event.

“Hindi na lamang ‘yung mga kandidato ang babantayan diyan, siyempre ‘yung mga kaanak pati kanilang mga supporters. Gaya ng sinabi natin na kapag local elections, mas mainit yan sa national election. Kaya yan ‘yung tinitingnan diyan,” Fajardo said.

(It’s not just the candidates who will be monitored; of course, their family members and supporters will be as well. As we mentioned, local elections tend to be more intense than national elections. That’s what we’re looking at.)

“Pinapatingnan ng ating chief PNP ‘yung mga potential PAGs (private armed groups) na pupuwedeng magamit kaya meron tayong mga tinitingnan na grupo diyan na maaaring magamit. So ang utos ng ating chief PNP: to make sure na itong mga identified na potential PAGs ay hindi magagamit, especially at this early stage ng filing ng candidacy,” she added.

(Our chief PNP is looking into the potential PAGs that could be utilized, so we have identified groups that may be involved. The directive from our chief PNP is to ensure that these identified potential PAGs are not used, especially at this early stage of the candidacy filing.)

Fajardo said that while the PNP will remain in normal alert status, police commanders on the ground may opt to raise the alert level in their respective jurisdiction should the need arise.

Meanwhile, National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) director Major General Melencio Nartatez Jr. has directed district directors to ensure sufficient personnel are assigned to manage crowd control and traffic flow and to provide assistance through help desks for candidates and the public.

Nartatez said the NCRPO will collaborate closely with the Comelec, local government units, and other key stakeholders to ensure a seamless regional process.

He also assured the public of its readiness to maintain peace and security throughout the COC filing with coordination meetings with various agencies and stakeholders are ongoing to address possible challenges and ensure swift responses to emerging situations.

Nartatez reminded the public to cooperate with authorities and respect the rules and regulations set forth by the Comelec during the COC filing period. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)