PNP ready for possible protests amid ICC proceedings on Rodrigo Duterte



THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has placed all its units on heightened alert amid possible protest actions linked to upcoming proceedings at the International Criminal Court (ICC) involving former president Rodrigo Duterte.

In a statement Sunday, February 22, 2026, PNP chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is monitoring potential mass gatherings to ensure that public order is maintained.

“Our security measures are in place and are intended to ensure the peaceful conduct of any activity in public places. Regardless of the affiliation of the groups, our personnel will be there to protect their rights and maintain peace and order,” Nartatez said.

Nartatez has also ordered regional police offices to pre-position Civil Disturbance Management (CDM) units and ensure that medical emergency response teams are on standby in anticipation of possible rallies.

While emphasizing respect for the public’s right to peaceful assembly, the PNP chief said officers have been instructed to exercise maximum tolerance and professionalism.

“Maximum tolerance will be strictly observed, but the law will be upheld. Our personnel are instructed to remain professional and avoid any confrontation,” he said.

Nartatez also appealed for calm among both critics and supporters of Duterte.

“Huwag po sana tayong magpadala sa emosyon na maaaring maging dahilan ng sakitan at paglabag sa batas. Let us not bring the conflict to our streets. Ang PNP ay walang kinikilingan; tayo ay para sa kapayapaan at seguridad ng bawat Pilipino,” he said.

Duterte is set to undergo a pre-trial confirmation of charges hearing at the ICC in The Hague starting Monday, Feb. 23, over alleged crimes against humanity related to his anti-drug campaign.

The four-day hearing will determine whether there is sufficient evidence for the case to proceed to trial.