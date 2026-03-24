PNP ready to back crisis committee amid rising fuel costs

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said Tuesday, March 24, 2026, that it is prepared to support a government-led crisis committee formed to address the impact of escalating fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the police force is ready to mobilize its personnel and resources to assist efforts aimed at easing the burden on Filipinos affected by the surge in oil prices.

“The serious challenge we are facing as a result of the Middle East tensions calls for unity and compassion. Your PNP is always ready to extend any form of assistance in the spirit of malasakit and bayanihan,” Nartatez said.

He said the PNP stands ready to deploy assets and manpower once tapped by the crisis committee.

The committee was created by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. in response to the economic impact of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, which has triggered sharp increases in global oil prices.

Government projections indicate diesel prices reach more than P130 per liter while gasoline could exceed P100 per liter.

In response, the government has begun distributing cash assistance to sectors heavily affected by the increases, including tricycle drivers.

Transport groups, meanwhile, have staged strikes calling for stronger government intervention.

Nartatez noted that the PNP has a track record of responding to national crises, including its role during the Covid-19 pandemic, when police personnel helped enforce quarantine measures, distribute aid, and maintain public order.

“Hindi na bago sa atin ang pagtulong tuwing may krisis… As frontliners, the men and women of the PNP are always on alert for challenging times,” he said.

The PNP chief reiterated the organization’s commitment to support government efforts, saying the police force remains ready to assist the crisis committee in protecting public welfare amid the ongoing situation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)