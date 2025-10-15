PNP reaffirms commitment to efficiency, transparency

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has strengthened its collaboration with the Anti-Red Tape Authority (Arta) to ensure more efficient, transparent, and citizen-centered public service.

PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reaffirmed the PNP’s commitment to promoting ease of doing business, eliminating bureaucratic red tape, and ensuring that government agencies deliver fast, fair, and accessible services to the Filipino public during a meeting with Arta Director General Ernesto Perez and key Arta officials at Camp Crame in Quezon City on October 13.

“The collaboration between the PNP and Arta aims to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and accountability in the delivery of police services. Through this partnership, we are streamlining our internal and external processes to ensure faster, more efficient, and citizen-friendly transactions in all PNP offices nationwide,” Nartatez said.

He expressed full support for Arta's initiatives to foster a culture of streamlined governance through the “Bagong PNP para sa Bagong Pilipinas” program, which underscores the PNP’s commitment to implementing reforms that promote fast, honest, and people-centered service.

“We want to make sure that the public experiences more convenient and transparent service when availing of PNP-related permits, clearances, and other frontline services. This initiative also reinforces our commitment to good governance and public trust,” the top cop added.

Through the partnership, the PNP and Arta are working hand in hand to simplify internal and external procedures, remove redundant steps, and enhance digital systems to improve the efficiency of frontline services such as police clearances, firearms licensing, and other administrative processes.

The collaboration also seeks to reduce opportunities for fixers and irregular practices by strengthening monitoring and feedback mechanisms. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)