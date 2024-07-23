PNP recalls 75 cops assigned for Sara Duterte’s protection

(Our work will continue so that we can deliver service to our countrymen — especially to remote or underserved communities in our country.)

“I do hope, however, that with this latest directive of the Chief PNP, we hear less cries from the people regarding the proliferation of drugs in the country, and that even fewer shall fall victim to various criminal activities,” she added.

In response, PNP Chief General Rommel Marbil said the relief order not only covers those deployed as security personnel of Duterte but also for their other protectees in a bid to beef up police deployment on the streets.

He said around 300 PSPG personnel were recalled from their security escort deployment.

“Kinausap namin ang PSPG natin ‘yung chief of staff ng ating VP na ‘yung mga tao kasi marami na sila. Mostly, that’s a part ito ng military kasi PSG (Presidential Security Group) ang nagbabantay sa president at more of military. Kami is just a complement and we have enough complement po so we have ask them,” said Marbil.

(We talked to our PSPG, the chief of staff of our VP, because there are many of them. Mostly, that's a part of the military because PSG (Presidential Security Group) guards the president and more of the military. We are just a complement and we have enough complement so we have asked them.)

“Hindi po namin nirelieve. We asked them na puwede namin ilipat. So nilipat namin na kailangan na kailangan sa NCR. Marami po kaming tinanggal, not only, lahat po, ‘yung mga hindi po talaga kailangan, tinanggal po namin… Even retired generals, you have to remove ‘yung mga security nila. Kailangan po namin sa ground,” he added.

(We didn't relieve them. We asked them if we can move the personnel. So we moved because we need them in NCR. We removed many, all of them. Those who are not really needed, we removed... Even retired generals, you have to remove their security. We need them on the ground.)

Duterte earlier resigned as secretary of the Department of Education (DepEd), as well as the vice chairperson of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

She also refused to attend the just concluded State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. or watch it on the television or other sources. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)