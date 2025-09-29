PNP recalls Co’s police escorts

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recalled the five police escorts assigned to embattled Ako Bicol party-list Representative Elizalde “Zaldy” Co.

In a press conference Monday, September 29, 2025, Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, chief of the PNP Public Information Office, said the recall of Co’s police security detail is part of standard operating procedure since the lawmaker left for the United States.

“Ang information na na-receive natin, sapagkat kausap ko ‘yung director ng PSPG (Police Security Protection Group), tinanggal nila ‘yung kanila mga police security protection officers sapagkat ang SOP (standard operating procedure) rito kapag ang kanilang VIP ay nasa abroad nire-recall nila ang kanila PSP,” he said.

(The information we received, since I spoke with the director of the Police Security Protection Group, is that they pulled out the police security protection officers because the SOP is to recall them when their VIP is abroad.)

Co was accused of pocketing billions worth of kickbacks from anomalous flood control projects.

He reportedly left for a medical treatment in the US on August 26.

Co left the US on September 13.

The House of Representatives has ordered the revocation of the travel clearance issued to Co.

Co earlier expressed apprehension about returning to the country amid the allegations against him, which he maintained were all lies.

The Department of Justice has asked the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol) to issue a blue notice on Co.

An Interpol blue notice is an international alert used to gather information on a person’s identity, location, or activities in connection with a criminal investigation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)