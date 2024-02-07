PNP receives no info on arrest warrant vs Duterte

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to receive any information regarding the supposed arrest warrant against former President Rodrigo Duterte.
The arrest warrant was allegedly issued against Duterte in relation to the investigation being conducted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the crimes against humanity in the implementation of his war on drugs.
In a press conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo answered in affirmative when asked if the PNP will not enforce an arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Duterte, as she maintained that the body has no jurisdiction over the country.
“This is not only about our former President. This is also applicable to an ordinary citizen na maaaring magkakaroon ng kaso outside ng jurisdiction ng PNP. There is certain coordination that is required under our existing laws. As long as ‘yung mga batas natin dito ay umiiral at merong legal na basehan para tayo tumulong at makipag cooperate sa foreign counterparts, then the PNP will cooperate. However, in this issue, it is very clear that they have no jurisdiction over any person within the jurisdiction of the Philippines,” she added.
Earlier, former presidential spokesperson Harry Roque expressed alarm over the impending arrest of Duterte based on an arrest warrant from the ICC.
Roque said an unfazed Duterte vowed that the ICC will “never get him alive.”
Roque appealed to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to issue a presidential memorandum circular prohibiting all agencies under the Executive branch, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police from cooperating with the ICC, given that the Philippines had ceased being a member to the body. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)