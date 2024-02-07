PNP receives no info on arrest warrant vs Duterte

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has yet to receive any information regarding the supposed arrest warrant against former President Rodrigo Duterte.

The arrest warrant was allegedly issued against Duterte in relation to the investigation being conducted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) on the crimes against humanity in the implementation of his war on drugs.

In a press conference on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo answered in affirmative when asked if the PNP will not enforce an arrest warrant issued by the ICC against Duterte, as she maintained that the body has no jurisdiction over the country.