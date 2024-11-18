PNP recognizes heroism of 2 cops killed in drug bust

“The sacrifice of these brave men and women reflects the true spirit of service and dedication to our nation. We mourn the loss of our heroes but stand united in our mission to continue the fight against illegal drugs. Justice will be served, and the PNP will provide unwavering support to the families of our fallen comrades,” Matta said.

He also assured the public that the PNP will remain steadfast in its commitment to justice and public safety, honoring the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“This incident underscores the seriousness of our campaign against illegal drugs. We honor the sacrifice of these brave officers by reaffirming our commitment to eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs from our communities and ensuring justice for all victims of this menace,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)