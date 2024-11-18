PNP recognizes heroism of 2 cops killed in drug bust

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday, November 18, 2024, assured assistance to the bereaved families of the two police officers who were killed during an anti-drug operation against a “major drug syndicate” in Maguindanao del Norte last week.
PNP Drug Enforcement Group (PDEG) chief Brigadier General Eleazar Matta visited the wake of Police Corporal Kirt Sipin and Patrolwoman Roselyn Bulias, awarding them the Medalya ng Kadakilaan (PNP Heroism Medal).
He expressed appreciation for the heroism of Sipin and Bulias, who perished on November 15 during an anti-illegal drugs operation in Sultan Kudarat, which resulted in the seizure of P6.8 million worth of methamphetamine hydrochloride or shabu and the arrest of two suspects.
Matta said the PNP will shoulder the burial expenses of the killed personnel and provide financial assistance to their bereaved families as a token of gratitude and support.
Two police personnel, Patrolmen Jonel Ramos and Eddie Sugarol, were also wounded during the operation.
Ramos remained in the intensive care unit (ICU) due to critical injuries sustained during the operation.
They were awarded the Medalya ng Sugatang Magiting.
All medical expenses of the injured policemen will be shouldered by the national police agency.
Matta expressed his profound respect for the bravery and sacrifice of his personnel, emphasizing the PNP’s unwavering commitment to its mission.
“The sacrifice of these brave men and women reflects the true spirit of service and dedication to our nation. We mourn the loss of our heroes but stand united in our mission to continue the fight against illegal drugs. Justice will be served, and the PNP will provide unwavering support to the families of our fallen comrades,” Matta said.
He also assured the public that the PNP will remain steadfast in its commitment to justice and public safety, honoring the legacy of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.
“This incident underscores the seriousness of our campaign against illegal drugs. We honor the sacrifice of these brave officers by reaffirming our commitment to eliminating the scourge of illegal drugs from our communities and ensuring justice for all victims of this menace,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)