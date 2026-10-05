PNP recorded 30% decrease in focus crimes

INCIDENTS involving the Philippine National Police (PNP) eight focus crimes fell by nearly 30 percent in the third quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025.

In a press conference Monday, October 5, 2026, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said 7,233 focus crime incidents were recorded from July to September, down by 29.75 percent from the 10,296 cases documented during the third quarter of 2025.

For September alone, police recorded 2,063 cases, a 36 percent decrease from the 3,226 incidents reported during the same month last year.

The PNP’s focus crimes consist of murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping and motorcycle theft.

Nartatez welcomed the improvement but cautioned police personnel against becoming complacent.

“We welcome this improvement, but we are not letting our guard down,” the PNP chief said, stressing that the reduction in crime should be accompanied by continued police operations against threats to public safety.

Nartatez reiterated the PNP’s commitment to maintaining efforts to prevent and address criminal activities, including those involving illegal drugs, loose firearms, terrorism and other security concerns, through increased police visibility, patrol operations and investigations.

From September 1 to 30, police carried out 5,045 anti-drug operations, leading to the arrest of 5,812 suspects and the seizure of more than 96 kilograms of shabu and other illegal drugs valued at around P710.66 million.

Police operations against wanted persons also resulted in 8,447 arrests, including 2,254 individuals classified as most wanted.

The PNP also reported continued operations against loose firearms, which authorities consider a key public safety concern.

Over the past month, police arrested 979 individuals in connection with their campaign against loose firearms and accounted for 6,381 firearms, while 913 firearms were voluntarily turned over to police for safekeeping.

Authorities also continued operations against smuggling. The PNP conducted 3,140 anti-smuggling operations during the month, resulting in 564 arrests and the seizure of smuggled goods and other items with an estimated value of P1.36 billion.

Nartatez also highlighted the PNP’s continuing coordination with the Department of Education, school officials, local government units and other stakeholders to address threats involving children.

As of September 30, police rescued 49 minors in cases involving cyberthreats.

The top cop attributed the interventions to timely information sharing and coordination among agencies and other concerned groups. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)