PNP records 12.40% crime rate decline in 2025

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded a 12.40 percent decline in crime incidents from January to December 2025.

In a statement on January 3, 2025, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said 35,717 crime incidents were recorded in the entire 2025, fewer than the 40,771 incidents recorded in 2024.

The PNP said that most major crime categories posted significant reductions, with rape registering the highest decrease at 22.68 percent, dropping from 9,910 cases in 2024 to 7,662 in 2025.

This was followed by carnapping of motor vehicles, which declined by 20.18 percent, from 332 to 265 incidents.

Murder cases decreased by 17.80 percent, from 4,151 to 3,412, while homicide dropped by 14.98 percent, from 1,268 to 1,078 incidents.

Physical injury cases also went down by 13.98 percent, declining from 5,593 to 4,811, and robbery fell by 11.87 percent, from 4,136 to 3,645 cases.

The PNP said theft also recorded a 4.31 percent decrease, from 13,232 cases in 2024 to 12,662 in 2025.

PNP acting chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. expressed confidence that the downward trend in crime incidents observed in 2025 will continue into 2026, emphasizing that public safety remains as the agency’s top priority.

“The crime reduction is the result of a sustained and whole-of-government effort. We focused on intelligence-driven operations, intensified police visibility, and stronger coordination with local government units and communities,” he said.

“In 2026, we will continue to strengthen our measures to ensure the safety of every Filipino,” he added.

Nartatez attributed the decline to the intensified discipline, accountability and professionalism of the police force.

He also highlighted the role of the public in the decline of crime incidents nationwide.

“Kapag nagtutulungan ang pulis at mamamayan, mas epektibo ang crime prevention. The cooperation of communities played a crucial part in achieving this decline,” said Nartatez.

Looking ahead, Nartatez said the PNP will continue to strengthen data-driven policing, preventive patrols, and faster response times.

He emphasized that strict internal cleansing and enforcement of discipline will remain central to maintaining public trust.

“Ang tunay na sukatan ng safety ay kung nararamdaman ng tao ang seguridad sa kanilang araw-araw na buhay -- sa kalsada, sa trabaho, at sa kanilang komunidad (The true measure of safety is whether people feel secure in their everyday lives -- on the streets, at work, and in their communities). We will remain vigilant, proactive, and responsive. Public safety is not just a number but a lived reality for every Filipino,” Nartatez said. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)