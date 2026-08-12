PNP records 26 deaths from Habagat, cyclones Luis, Maymay

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 26 deaths due to incidents related to the combined effects of Tropical Cyclones Luis and Maymay and the enhanced southwest monsoon, or habagat.

The PNP said the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) recorded the most fatalities, with 16 deaths following days of heavy rains. Of these, 10 were recorded in Baguio City and three each in Atok and La Trinidad, Benguet, all due to landslides.

Two individuals were also killed in La Union and Alaminos, Pangasinan, due to electrocution and drowning, respectively, while a police personnel died from drowning in Cadiz City, Negros Occidental.

The PNP said three individuals died in rockfall or landslide incidents in Rodriguez, Rizal, and Batangas; two died from drowning in Batangas City and Binangonan, Rizal; while two others died due to a fallen tree and electrocution in Batangas and Antipolo City, Rizal.

Two individuals were also reported missing in the Calabarzon area, while 15 were injured in Calabarzon and CAR.

The PNP deployed more than 11,000 police personnel to areas affected by the weather disturbances to conduct various operations, including rescue, search and retrieval efforts, and to ensure peace and order in evacuation centers and communities.

It said a total of 17,452 families, or 69,108 individuals, were currently staying in 652 evacuation centers across the affected regions.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police units had been ordered to step up their post-disaster recovery efforts as communities deal with the aftermath of the weather disturbances.

He instructed police units to maintain heightened visibility and work closely with local governments as they begin restoring normalcy in affected communities.

“Our responsibility does not end with search and rescue operations. We will remain engaged in the recovery phase by maintaining security, supporting relief efforts, and helping communities recover from the effects of the disaster,” Nartatez said.

“The PNP will continue to work closely with local governments and other agencies to restore peace and order, secure affected communities, assist in relief and recovery operations, and ensure that our people can safely return to their homes,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)