PNP records 50 incidents involving minors in schools

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has recorded 50 incidents involving minors in schools nationwide from June 16, 2026, to the present.

The incidents include two active-shooting cases, four stabbing incidents, 12 shooting threats, 26 bomb threats, four cases involving illegal possession of firearms, and two death threats.

The first shooting occurred at San Jose National High School in Tacloban City on June 22, leaving three students dead and 20 others injured. Two students, aged 14 and 15, were arrested in connection with the attack.

The second occurred on August 18 at the Ateneo de Zamboanga University in Zamboanga City. A Grade 9 student shot and killed a Grade 10 student before taking his own life. Two other people were injured. The attack was partially livestreamed using a body-worn camera.

Following the Tacloban shooting, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered authorities to strengthen security in schools, prompting the PNP to review school security protocols nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Department of Education (DepEd) are working together to develop a more holistic and structured intervention plan to provide psychological and psychosocial support to those involved in and affected by the incidents.

Education Secretary Sonny Angara said that beyond the physical safety of students in schools and other areas, their mental and social needs should also be addressed.

“Problema ito ng hindi lang ng isang eskwelahan, kundi ng ating kabataan, ng komunidad at ng ating buong bansa (This is a problem not just of one school but of our youth, our community and the whole country),” he said in an interview during a visit to Zamboanga on Wednesday, August 19.

“It is also important for our communities, starting with the school communities, to reach out to our students, interact with them and get to know them, how they’re doing, because the purpose of a school is not only to teach, but also to serve as a second home for them,” he added in Tagalog.

Angara urged teachers to step up efforts to check on their students and watch for behavioral changes.

Authorities are also investigating the possible influence of online activities on the minor involved in the Zamboanga shooting. Investigators are looking into his gaming history and other online activities.

In a press conference earlier this week, Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla urged Congress to strengthen firearms laws and impose greater accountability on gun owners whose weapons are used in crimes.

Remulla said gun owners, whether private citizens or law enforcement personnel, should face penalties if their firearms are not properly secured and are used by others to commit crimes.

He also called for the return of the non-bailable status for illegal possession of loose firearms, noting that most gun-related crimes involve unlicensed weapons.

The DILG also urged Congress to consider limiting minors’ access to social media and online platforms, particularly content and games that may influence violent behavior.

Remulla said authorities are investigating whether online activities, including first-person shooter-style content, influenced the Zamboanga gunman, who livestreamed the attack.

Meanwhile, the PNP has ordered its Anti-Cybercrime Group to intensify monitoring and remove photos, videos and other materials related to the Zamboanga shooting.

PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. appealed to the public not to share or repost the footage, saying it could further traumatize victims and their families and interfere with the investigation.

The PNP is also reviewing firearm licensing rules. It is considering requiring applicants and those renewing firearm permits to undergo comprehensive gun-safety seminars, particularly on the proper storage and safekeeping of weapons.

The Civil Security Group has been tasked with developing updated guidelines for regular gun-safety seminars for registered firearm owners nationwide. The PNP is also consulting gun-store owners as part of its review of firearm regulations.

Authorities said the measures aim to prevent firearms from falling into the hands of minors, strengthen accountability among gun owners and prevent similar school shootings in the future. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)