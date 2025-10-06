PNP records zero focused crimes in Cebu after M6.9 quake

Nartatez commended police personnel for the maintenance of peace and order in the earthquake-hit areas in Cebu, as well in facilitating the distribution of relief goods to more affected residents and communities that resulted in the “gradual restoration of normalcy” in the entire province.

“The quick response and continuous hard work of our personnel on the ground did not only pave the way for government assistance reaching more affected communities especially in the northern part of Cebu but also resulted in gradual restoration of normalcy in the entire province,” he said.

He also assured continuous coordination for smooth response to the affected residents.

“We are coordinating with the local government units, particularly the Provincial Government of Cebu, to map out ways to facilitate and expedite the distribution of assistance down to the farthest affected barangays,” said Nartatez.

“We recognize the urgency of the situation and in response, we have already redirected our personnel on the ground to relief distribution -- from clearing the roads and providing security to the transportation and distribution,” he added.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro instructed the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police to accompany local officials in the distribution of relief packs to ensure that the assistance will reach all barangays.

Aside from security and transportation, Nartatez said police forces on the ground are also stepping up police visibility on the roads to help in traffic management as part of the ways to prioritize the transport of relief items and other forms of assistance.

He said a sufficient number of personnel are also on standby, including several mobility assets that include personnel and resources from the PNP Maritime Group. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)