PNP refutes ‘vigilante killings’ claim under Marcos admin

PHILIPPINE National Police (PNP) Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. categorically refuted on Monday, March 2, 2026, the claims that vigilante killings continue in the country under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a press conference, Nartatez reiterated that every crime in the country, which involves the death of a person, is being investigated.

“Give us the data and we will respond but as long as the PNP is concerned, every death is being investigated, whether it is on suspense or hindi pa naso-solve we are continuously solving that whether or not this is a pertaining to illegal drugs,” he said.

“Marami pa jan mga unsolved cases and pertaining to operations conducted by law enforcement not only sa PNP, meron tayo motu proprio investigation resulting to the filing of cases. Hindi moro-moro itong pagfile ng cases. It is through administrative cases, as well as criminal cases. I assure you that every death case is being investigated. No vigilante killings, otherwise give us the data,” he added.

During the submissions of merits on the third day of the International Criminal Court’s confirmation of charges hearings, Nicholas Kaufman, defense counsel of former President Rodrigo Duterte, cited the continuous killings perpetrated by state agents in the Philippines even after the 80-year-old former stepped down from office.

Kaufman said based on the report of the Dahas Project by the University of the Philippines (UP), 160 out of 342 killings during the first year of the Marcos administration involved state agents.

He said the report also noted the increase from 342 to 362 killings from July 2023 to June 2024.

He said 34 percent of the killings involved state agents.

Nartatez directed the Directorate for Investigation and Detective Management to look into the report cited by Kaufman.

Meanwhile, Nartatez touted the significant decrease of 25 percent in focus crimes from January to February 2026 as compared to the same period during the previous year.

From January 1 to February 28, 2026, 4,532 focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, theft and carnapping of motorcycles and motor vehicles, were recorded, 25 percent or 1,549 fewer than 6,081 which was recorded in the same period in 2025.

Of the focus crimes, rape cases went down drastically by 61.29 percent, from 1,563 cases in the first two months of 2025 to 605 cases in the same period in 2026.

Murder cases also declined by 13.82 percent.

Nartatez also reported that from February 1 to 28, 2,192 operations against most wanted persons were conducted across the country.

He said P6.5 billion worth of illegal drugs were also confiscated during the conduct of 4,357 operations.

Nartatez attributed the significant decline in crimes to the PNP’s continued efforts in denying the occurrence of crimes.

“So far in our focused agenda, our strategy, in our effort to deny the occurrence of crimes. Tuloy-tuloy pa rin naman ang ginagawa natin at parati natin ginagawa itong focused agenda natin. We must deny the occurrence of crimes and increase the number of arrests, especially on wanted persons,” he said.

“Magtuloy-tuloy yan and of course, we are trying to improve our responses such makaaresto kaagad-agad ng mga personalities na involve in these focus crimes and we increase our responses through capability enhancement,” he added.

Nartatez said the PNP is also continuously enhancing its mobility and communications capability to ensure immediate response to crime incidents.

For the month of March, he said 700 motorcycles will be deployed across the country as part of mobility enhancement especially of tourist cops ahead of the summer vacation. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)