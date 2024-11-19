PNP reiterates policy vs costume-wearing security guards

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Civil Security Group (CSG) reminded security guards not to replace or cover their prescribed uniforms with costumes as part of marketing strategies to attract customers ahead of the holiday season.

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, November 19, 2024, CSG director Major General Leo Francisco said security guards in improper uniform poses various security risks, which may be taken advantage of by criminal elements.

“Siguro kung ‘yung minimal naman, kagaya ng sombrero ng Santa Claus, siguro pagbibigyan natin yon. Pero kapag buong uniform na ang kanilang ide-deviate, bawal yon. Marami tayo kasing mga experiences na ito ay nagagamit ng mga kriminal o masasamang-loob. Kaya yun ‘yung mga bagay na iniiwasan natin at iiwasan natin sa pagkakataong ito,” he said.

(Maybe if it's minimal, like a Santa Claus hat, maybe we'll allow it, but when they deviate in full uniform, that's not allowed. We have as many experiences as these are used by criminals or bad people. So those are the things we avoid and we will avoid this time.)

The PNP recorded in the past several cases where criminal elements imitate the costumes being worn by security guards to strike on their targets.

Francisco said appropriate sanctions will be imposed on security agencies that allow their guards to deviate from the prescribed uniforms.

Meanwhile, Francisco reminded security guards to tighten their security operations in their respective establishments to ensure the safety and security of the public amid the holiday exodus. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)