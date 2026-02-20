PNP reiterates warning vs spread of fake news

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) reminded netizens, particularly content creators, to exercise caution when posting and sharing content online, stressing the need to verify information before publishing it on social media platforms.

In a statement, PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the government remains firm in its campaign against the spread of fake news, warning that individuals found circulating misinformation will face sanctions.

“The Philippine National Police reminds the public, especially content creators, to be cautious about what they post online and not to post just for engagement or clout. Spreading false information online is not just irresponsible, it is a violation of the law, and those who do so will be held accountable,” Nartatez said.

The PNP issued the warning amid the investigation being conducted against several social media personalities over the posting fake and unauthorized medical records of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to gain online engagement.

Among the vloggers under investigation by the Nation Bureau of Investigation (NBI) was Jason Argota, who admitted sharing a post about the matter because “it is trending.”

The NBI also earlier filed cyber libel charges against former broadcaster Jay Sonza and social media personality Eric Celiz for allegedly spreading false medical information about the President.

The PNP has launched a separate probe into the matter, which Nartatez described as a disrespectful act, insensitive and a gross violation of the law.

“Any form of manufacturing and circulation of false information against someone is considered a violation of the law,” he said.

A document containing the President’s supposed health condition circulated on social media following reports that Marcos had been diagnosed with diverticulitis.

Malacañang earlier described the alleged medical bulletin as “fabricated and malicious.” (TPM/SunStar Philippines)