PNP remains focused on peace and order amid political distractions

THE Philippine National Police reiterated on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, its commitment to maintaining peace and order, dismissing rumors linking members of the police force to an alleged destabilization plot against the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

In a statement, PNP Chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. called on individuals and groups to keep the organization out of politics, stressing that police personnel remain focused on their constitutional mandate and professional responsibilities.

“We have better and productive things to do in terms of further reducing the crime rate and making every Filipino safe in the streets and in their homes, rather than involving ourselves into something that will compromise the integrity and professionalism of the PNP as an organization,” Nartatez said.

The police chief emphasized that the country’s more than 225,000 police personnel remain committed to protecting the State and ensuring public safety.

He also underscored that the PNP continues to operate as a non-partisan institution.

“As an institution, the PNP remains apolitical and non-partisan, and all our uniformed personnel perform their mandate with professionalism, discipline, and integrity,” he said.

The statement came amid the circulation of reports and social media claims alleging a supposed coup or destabilization attempt involving members of the uniformed services.

Earlier, Palace Press Officer Claire Castro downplayed the rumors, describing them as recycled allegations that have surfaced repeatedly in the past.

Nartatez echoed the Palace’s position, saying there is no reason to question the loyalty of PNP personnel to the Constitution and duly constituted authorities.

He also urged the public to exercise caution when consuming information online, particularly content circulating on social media platforms.

The PNP chief also warned against the spread of false or misleading information, reminding the public to remain discerning and critical of unverified reports.

Meanwhile, Nartatez cautioned its personnel against posting political content online amid tensions surrounding the International Criminal Court (ICC) warrant on Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa.

The top cop maintained that police officers must remain professional and politically neutral as public discussions on the ICC issue continue to intensify online and on the ground.

Nartatez said there are standing regulations that prohibit police officers from engaging in partisan political activity. He reminded personnel that social media posts may affect public confidence in the institution.

“All PNP personnel are reminded to remain politically neutral and professional at all times, especially on social media platforms. There are existing regulations that prohibit police officers from engaging in partisan political activity or making statements that may compromise the integrity and neutrality of the organization,” Nartatez said.

The ICC issue has fueled political debate following renewed discussions on possible accountability linked to the Duterte administration’s anti drug campaign. Supporters and critics of the former administration have since traded accusations online.

Dela Rosa, a former chief of the PNP, has called for a peaceful action from his fellow Philippine Military Academy (PMA) cavaliers amid his looming arrest on the basis of the ICC warrant.

“Klaruhin ko lang na ang apela ko is not an appeal for a violent action. Ang apela ko sa kanila ay peaceful action… Maipakita nila na kaming mga PMAers, sundalo, pulis, members ng uniformed agencies ay ayaw magpasakop sa dayuhan. Gusto namin manatili ang ating soberanya na di tayo didiktahan ng mga dayuhan,” Dela Rosa said.

(Let me just clarify that my appeal is not for any violent action. My appeal to them is for a peaceful action… to show that we, as PMA graduates, soldiers, police officers, and members of uniformed services, do not want to submit to foreign powers. We want to preserve our sovereignty and not be dictated upon by foreigners.)

“Ang pagmamahal sa bansa ay di pamumulitika. Kaming lahat ay dumaan sa training, serbisyo para protektahan ang Pilipinas. Marami sa amin ang namatay sa pagdedepensa ng ating bayan. Walang pulitikahan diyan,” he added.

(Love of country is not politics. All of us went through training and service to protect the Philippines. Many of us have died defending our nation. There is no politics in that.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)