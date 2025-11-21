PNP reminds parents to monitor children’s social media use

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) has reminded parents and guardians anew to monitor their children’s use of social media, which is being taken advantage of by online predators.

In a press conference Friday, November 21, 2025, ACG Director Brigadier General Wilson Asueta said a 39-year-old male suspect involved in the sexual abuse of a 16-year-old student was arrested in an entrapment operation on November 19 in Sariaya, Quezon.

Asueta said the suspect approached the victim through her social media account sometime in September, which eventually led to a meet-up.

He said the suspect instructed the victim to go to his house “and he will give her P200.”

When the victim arrived at the suspect’s house, the sexual abuse occurred, Asueta added.

“Without the knowledge of the victim, the suspect recorded the whole thing,” Asueta said.

Two months after the incident, in the second week of November, the suspect allegedly tried to lure the victim again by sending their video to one of her friends.

“Pinipilit niya ‘yung bata na pumunta sa bahay niya ulit at pinipilit makipagtalik dahil kung hindi ay ipapakalat ang kanyang video. So with that arrangement, nagkaroon tayo ng mabilis na police action,” Asueta said.

(He was forcing the girl to return to his house and to have sexual intercourse with him, threatening to spread her video if she refused. Because of this situation, we immediately conducted police action)

Charges will be filed for violations of the Anti-Photo and Video Voyeurism Act of 2009, Grave Coercion, the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act, the Anti-Online Sexual Abuse or Exploitation of Children and Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act, and the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

Asueta reminded parents and guardians to monitor and guide their children’s social media use, urging them to warn minors about online predators and to discourage them from sharing photos or engaging in sexual activities online.

"Pinakaimportante, meron mga ganung insidente mag-report or ipagpaalam kaagad sa pinakamalapit na police station sa pinakamalapit na cybercrime response team ng ating ACG sa buong Pilipinas,” said Asueta.

(Most importantly, if such incidents happen, they should report immediately to the nearest police station or cybercrime response team of the ACG.)

“Huwag natin hayaan na sila na lang ang naka focus at hindi natin tinitingnan ang kanilang ginagawa or activities sa online platforms so kailangan natin turuan sila ng mga online safety nets at bantayan ang kanilang pang-araw araw na paggamit sa internet. So we need to also focus on them sa internet activities ng ating mga kabataan,” Asueta said.

(We should not leave children to focus on the internet without checking what they are doing on online platforms. We need to teach them online safety measures and monitor their daily internet use. We also need to pay attention to the online activities of our youth.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)