PNP reminds public of safety precautions amid summer season

AS SUMMER gets into full swing, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reminds the public to enjoy their vacation responsibly to avoid any untoward incidents, especially road accidents and drowning, which are the most prevalent during the season.

In an interview with reporters, PNP spokesperson Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño said a total of 43,309 road crash incidents were recorded from April to May 2024, and this went down to 31,251 incidents, or by 27.8 percent, in 2025.

Tuaño attributed the decrease to the continuous coordination among concerned government agencies in reminding the public, especially motorists, of safety measures when traveling.

“Malaking bagay kasi ‘yung advisory nga na ginagawa natin, napakalaki na patuloy ‘yung local government coordination natin. Sama-sama ‘yan, ‘yung pagtulong na pinapanatili natin, ‘yung ating mga inspections sa mga lansangan, hubs, at terminals,” he said.

(It’s a big help that we issue these advisories, and our ongoing coordination with local governments is also very significant. It’s a collective effort—the support we continue to maintain, along with our inspections on roads, in hubs, and at terminals.)

“Iba-iba ang nakita natin base sa datos. May mga driver na nakainom, may mga driver na over-fatigued o masyado nang mahaba ang pagbiyahe, lalo na alam natin naglo-long drive ‘yung mga kababayan. Kaya patuloy ‘yung panawagan ng PNP na kapag tayo ay pagod, magpahinga at huwag magmaneho nang nakainom,” he added.

(We observed various factors based on the data. Some drivers were intoxicated, while others were over-fatigued or had been traveling for too long, especially since we know many of our fellow citizens go on long drives. That is why the PNP continues to remind the public that if we are tired, we should rest and avoid driving under the influence.)

Of the 31,251 incidents in 2025, 19,374 involved motor vehicles, or those with more than four wheels, while 11,877 involved motorcycles.

While more road crash incidents were recorded in 2024, fatalities were higher during the summer vacation in 2025 at 919.

The top three regions with the most fatalities due to road crash incidents were Central Luzon with 118, Calabarzon with 111, and Northern Mindanao with 74.

Tuaño said the PNP, however, expects that the volume of travelers for the 2026 summer exodus will go down, considering rising fuel prices.

“Ang initial na feedback ng ating mga regional offices ay tunay na kumonti, o mas kaunti, ‘yung mga bumibiyahe na mga sasakyan sa lansangan sa kani-kanilang areas of responsibility,” he said.

(The initial feedback from our regional offices is that there has indeed been a decrease, or fewer vehicles traveling on the roads, within their respective areas of responsibility.)

“Inaasahan natin na sa pagbaba ng mga gumagamit ng kalsada ay mas magiging less ‘yung ating mga datos,” he added.

(We expect that as the number of road users decreases, our figures will also go down.)

Meanwhile, the PNP recorded 151 drowning incidents in summer 2025, 68 percent higher than the 90 incidents recorded in the same period in 2024.

Of the 151 incidents, 141 resulted in deaths, while seven resulted in injuries.

In a statement, PNP chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. reiterated the importance of staying vigilant, especially for families with children enjoying water activities, saying that even simple precautions can make the difference between a safe day in the water and a preventable tragedy.

“Parents should always supervise their children. Swim only in designated areas, check for lifeguards, wear life vests when needed, and avoid risky behavior such as diving in shallow water or swimming alone. Simple precautions can prevent accidents and save lives,” he said.

“Let’s enjoy the season safely and look out for each other. Ang bawat pag-iingat, maliit man o malaki, ay nakakatulong upang maiwasan ang aksidente,” Nartatez added.

(Every precaution, no matter how small or big, helps prevent accidents.) (TPM/SunStar Philippines)