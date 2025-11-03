PNP reminds public to respect police uniforms

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has reminded the public to treat official police uniforms with respect following a recent Halloween costume controversy involving a private individual who wore a modified PNP attire at a party in Makati City.

In a press conference Monday, November 3, 2025, PNP acting chief Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. urged the public to uphold the dignity and integrity of government institutions and ensure that symbols of public service, such as official uniforms, are accorded the highest respect.

He said the police uniform is a symbol of authority and sacrifice that must not be trivialized as a Halloween costume.

“The PNP uniform symbolizes service, sacrifice, and integrity. Ginagamit natin ito bilang tanda ng ating tungkulin na maglingkod sa bayan kaya hindi ito dapat gawing costume o pantawid-gimik lang,” he said.

(We use it as a symbol of our duty to serve the nation, so it should not be used merely as a costume or for gimmicks.)

Nartatez acknowledged the public apology issued by the partygoer on social media and emphasized that the situation highlights the need to educate the public on the proper regard for official symbols of authority.

“We appreciate the apology and urge everyone to take this issue as a learning opportunity. The uniform represents the trust and responsibility vested in our police officers; it should always be treated with respect,” he added.

Nartatez ordered the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) to monitor online platforms and coordinate with e-commerce sites to detect and remove unauthorized listings selling official or imitation PNP uniforms.

“We remind the public that unauthorized use of the PNP uniform is punishable by law. Hindi ito laruan at hindi ito dapat gamitin sa mga okasyong pampatawa o kasuotan lang,” he said.

(This is not a toy and should not be used for comedic events or merely as an outfit.)

In a separate press conference, National Police Commission (Napolcom) Vice Chairperson and Executive Officer Rafael Vicente Calinisan presented Daryll Isidro, who used and defaced a police uniform as a Halloween costume.

Isidro voluntarily appeared at the commission’s office to apologize.

Calinisan was supposed to issue a show-cause order against Isidro as part of the process for filing charges against him.

Following the apology, Calinisan said they would no longer pursue charges against him.

“Meron tayong regalo galing sa Diyos – ang tawag do’n discernment. Hindi naman tayo robot,” Calinisan said.

(We have a gift from God called discernment. We are not robots.)

“Kung nakita naman natin na puwede na nating hindi kasuhan at natuto na, bakit pa? Para saan pa?” he added.

(If we see that there’s no need to file charges and the person has already learned their lesson, why still do it? What for?)

Isidro said he had no intention of maligning, hurting, or ridiculing policemen when he wore the costume.

“Kasi usually naman po when it comes sa mga Halloween costume, ang unang pumapasok sa isip ng iba ay ‘yong mga character na nagtatanggol sa atin. So, naisip ko lang po na ‘yong mga pulis ang siyang tagapagtanggol, mga superhero. So ‘yon po ang pumasok sa isip ko,” he said.

(Because usually, when it comes to Halloween costumes, the first thing that comes to people’s minds are characters who protect us. So I just thought of policemen as protectors, as superheroes. That’s what came to my mind.)

Isidro said he bought the uniform set for P450 in Quiapo, Manila, which alarmed Calinisan.

He urged the PNP to look into the matter, noting how easily a civilian can obtain a police uniform. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)