PNP renews commitment to serve Filipino people as PH ranks 3rd safest Southeast Asian country

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has vowed to continue its service to the nation as it expressed elation over the Philippines’ ranking as the third safest Southeast Asian country, based on the recent findings of the Washington-based analytics and advisory firm, GALLUP, in its 2023 Global Law and Order Report.

In an interview with reporters, PNP chief General Benjamin Acorda welcomed the country’s ranking, noting it highlights the PNP's continued dedication to serving and protecting not only the Filipino people but as well as the visiting tourists.

“This is something kasi kapag sinabing safe ang lugar, malamang it adds up to the considerations ng ating mga investors and sa part ng turista napupunta sa isaug lugar. We know very well that these ‘yung investors and ‘yung mga turista plays a big role in the boost of the economy. Ito ang aming magiging gabay sa patuloy na pagbibigay ng isang serbisyong tapat, serbisyong may puso, at Serbisyong Nagkakaisa,” he said.

(This is something because when a place is declared safe, it is likely to be added to the considerations of our investors and, on the part of tourists, they tend to visit that particular place. We know very well that these investors and tourists play a significant role in boosting the economy. This will be our guide in consistently providing honest service, service with a heart, and unified service.)

Based on Gallup's 2023 Global Law and Order Report, the Philippines garnered an impressive index score of 86, following Vietnam in first place with an index score of 92 and Indonesia with a score of 90.

The Philippines achieved an overall global ranking of 33rd.

Acorda said the country’s ranking is a recognition of the effective efforts of the PNP in ensuring the security and well-being of its citizens.

“We are honored and humbled by the trust placed in us by the Filipino people. The PNP remains steadfast in our commitment to serve and protect. This report serves as a guiding beacon for us to continue our mission of ensuring the well-being of our communities,” he said.

The PNP considers this report as a positive beginning to the year, inspiring the force to continuously improve its efforts in fulfilling its mission of safeguarding the safety and security of the Filipino people.

The PNP Public Information Office (PIO) said the recorded focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, physical injury, robbery, theft, rape and carnapping of motor vehicles went down by 8.44 percent or from 41,755 cases from January to December 2022 to 38,230 during the said period in 2023.

From January 1 to 11 2023, the PNP recorded a total of 1,211 focus crimes, while 759 incidents were recorded from January 1 to 11, 2024. (SunStar Philippines)