PNP reports 20.6% decline in focus crimes

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) recorded a 20.6 percent decrease in the country's eight focus crimes more than three months after the launch of the government's Safer Cities Initiative.

Authorities attributed the decrease to stronger police visibility and intensified enforcement of local ordinances.

PNP data showed that from April 6 to July 4, 2026, a total of 7,883 focus crime incidents were recorded nationwide, down from 9,506 cases logged during the preceding three-month period.

The decline covered several major crime categories, including rape, carnapping, physical injury, robbery, theft, homicide, and murder, according to the police organization.

The Safer Cities Initiative, launched on April 6 under the leadership of Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, seeks to improve public safety through closer coordination between the PNP and local government units.

The program supports the administration's broader efforts to strengthen peace and order across the country.

Alongside the reduction in crime, the PNP reported a 21.74 percent increase in the enforcement of local ordinances.

More than 2.82 million individuals were apprehended for various ordinance violations during the three-month period, over half a million more than in the previous quarter.

Police officials said the figures suggest that increased police presence and consistent enforcement of community regulations help deter criminal activity by promoting discipline and maintaining public order.

PNP Chief Police General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. welcomed the initial results but emphasized that the police organization remains focused on sustaining the gains.

“Maganda ang ipinapakita ng datos, pero hindi rito nagtatapos ang ating trabaho. Ang tunay na sukatan ng tagumpay ay kung mas ligtas at mas kampante ang ating mga kababayan sa kanilang mga komunidad. Patuloy nating palalakasin ang police visibility at pakikipagtulungan sa mga lokal na pamahalaan upang mapanatili ang kaayusan,” the top cop said.

(The data paints a positive picture, but our work does not end there. The true measure of success is whether our fellow citizens feel safer and more secure in their communities. We will continue to strengthen police visibility and enhance coordination with local government units to maintain peace and order.)

“These gains remind us that prevention is just as important as enforcement. Kapag may disiplina, may presensya ng pulis, at may aktibong komunidad, mas maliit ang pagkakataon para makagawa ng krimen (When there is discipline, a visible police presence, and an active community, the opportunities for crime are significantly reduced). We will continue improving our strategies while ensuring that every police action remains lawful, fair, and respectful of the rights of every individual,” he added.

The police chief also underscored the importance of crime prevention alongside law enforcement, saying that active community participation, discipline, and a visible police presence all contribute to reducing opportunities for criminal activity.

He assured the public that police operations will continue to be carried out in accordance with the law and with respect for individual rights.

Meanwhile, the PNP said it continues to pursue intelligence-driven operations against illegal activities nationwide.

From July 15 to the early hours of July 16, police units conducted a series of anti-drug operations across several regions, resulting in the arrest of 11 drug suspects, including several identified as high-value individuals, and the seizure of more than 2.7 kilograms of shabu valued at over P19 million.

Among the major operations were the implementation of a murder arrest warrant in Isabela that led to the recovery of around one kilogram of shabu and firearms, and a joint anti-drug operation in Camarines Sur that resulted in the arrest of three high-value suspects and the confiscation of approximately 550 grams of shabu.

Separate buy-busts in Iligan City, Batangas City, Manila, Tacloban City, and Naga City also led to additional arrests and the recovery of illegal drugs.

The PNP said it will continue evaluating and strengthening the implementation of the Safer Cities Initiative while sustaining intelligence-based operations against illegal drugs and other criminal activities as part of its efforts to improve public safety nationwide. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)