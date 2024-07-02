PNP restricts sale, marketing of digital night vision rifle scopes

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) ordered firearms importers and dealers to restrict the sale of "digital night vision rifle scopes" and similar devices to civilians over threats that they could be used by criminal elements.

PNP Civil Security Group (CSG) spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Eudisan Gultiano confirmed the issuance of a Joint Public/Stakeholder Advisory, directing all dealers and importers to limit the selling, distribution and marketing of digital night vision rifle scopes and the like only to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), PNP, and other law enforcement agencies such as the National Bureau of Investigation and the Philippine Coast Guard.

“The PNP has noted that accessories such as digital night vision rifle scopes and similar devices are being sold or distributed in the local market without undergoing evaluation and classification by the FEO Classification Board, as required for regulated items,” the advisory signed by CSG Director Major General Edgar Alan Okubo and Firearms and Explosives Office officer-in-charge Colonel Ericson Dilag read.

“There is a significant concern that if these types of devices fall into the wrong hands and are utilized by criminal elements, the potential consequences could be severe and disruptive,” it added.

The public, particularly gun owners, are strongly advised against purchasing or otherwise acquiring digital night vision rifle scopes and similar devices.

“This measure is essential to uphold public safety and security. The PNP urges full cooperation from all stakeholders to ensure compliance with this directive,” the advisory read. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)