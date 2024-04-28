PNP revokes Quiboloy’s license to own, possess firearms

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) has revoked the license to own and possess firearms (LTOFP) of fugitive Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KJC) leader Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, who is still in hiding over charges of human trafficking and child and sexual abuse.

PNP chief of the Public Information Office (PIO) Colonel Jean Fajardo said on Friday, April 26, 2024, that PNP chief Rommel Marbil approved the recommendation of the PNP-Firearms and Explosives Office (FEO) to strip Quiboloy of the authority to own and possess firearms.

As stated in the resolution signed by Marbil, the next of kin, nearest relative, or legal representative of Quiboloy or any other person is directed to deliver the firearms to the police for confiscation and proper disposition.

“Ang naging basehan nito ay ‘yung section 4G ng RA (Republic Act) 10591 na nakasaad doon na ang Section na yun ay nagsasaad na mga qualification at mga requisite para ang isang individual ay mabigyan ng pribelihiyo na mag may-ari at mag possess ng firearms at magparehistro ng baril at malinaw doon sa section 4G nakalagay doon ang sinumang akusado na ang imposable penalty ay mahigit dalawang taon ay hindi pinpayagan na magkaroon ng pag-aari ang magparehistro ng baril,“ said Fajardo.

(The basis for this is Section 4G of Republic Act 10591, which stipulates the qualifications and requisites for an individual to be granted the privilege to own and possess firearms and to register guns. It is clear in that section that any accused person facing an imposable penalty of more than two years is not allowed to own or register a firearm.)

Fajardo said that Quiboloy has six months to surrender the firearms to the PNP, or they will be subject to police operations for confiscation, considering them as loose firearms.

Based on the record of the FEO, Quiboloy has 19 registered firearms.

Warrants of arrest

Quiboloy has three standing arrest warrants for child and sexual abuse issued by the Davao City Regional Trial Court and human trafficking issued by a Pasig City Court.

The sect leader was also indicted in the United States in November 2021 for conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking by force, fraud and coercion, and sex trafficking of children, and is currently on the Federal Bureau of Investigation's wanted list.

Quiboloy earlier said that he will not let anyone catch him alive as he expressed fear that the “trumped up” charges he is facing in the country only aims to make him come out in the open in order for the US to take his custody later on.

He accused the Philippine and US government of conspiracy for his “extraordinary rendition.”

Fajardo maintained that the PNP together with the National Bureau of Investigation is relentless in conducting operations in order to arrest Quiboloy. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)