PNP: 'Safer Cities' gaining ground as arrests decline

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said the declining number of ordinance violators reflects a growing culture of public compliance, not just intensified law enforcement, under the "Safer Cities" initiative.

In a statement, PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. noted that the drop to around 7,000 violators signals improved cooperation from communities alongside more consistent policing.

“The numbers don't lie. Malaking bahagi nito ay ang kooperasyon ng publiko (A big part of this is public cooperation). When people see that we are fair and consistent, they follow the rules. It’s a transition from fear of arrest to a culture of compliance. We want to see these numbers drop even further as the community takes ownership of their safety,” Nartatez said.

Launched on April 6, the initiative imposes stricter enforcement of ordinances on public drinking, topless loitering, late-night karaoke, and curfews for minors to help curb street crimes.

As of April 19, the PNP recorded 6,514 violators, down from a peak of 13,139 on April 7, bringing the total to more than 119,000 in two weeks.

Data showed that most violations involved drinking in public places (35,394), followed by curfew breaches for minors (9,214), topless loitering (7,755), and use of karaoke beyond 10 p.m. (1,867). Another 64,880 cases involved various local ordinance violations.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) urged local government units to pass ordinances supporting the initiative — a move Nartatez said would help institutionalize the policy and ensure consistent enforcement.

He said clear legal backing at the local level is essential to sustain progress and avoid confusion.

“A standardized ordinance ensures there is no confusion on the ground. It protects our officers from accusations of inconsistency and protects the citizens from 'hit-or-miss' enforcement,” he said.

The initiative is being piloted across local government units in the National Capital Region, with plans to expand to major urban centers nationwide.

The DILG reiterated that local chief executives are mandated by law to promote general welfare, maintain peace and order, and ensure public safety and convenience.

It added that safer communities can be measured by whether parents feel secure letting their children go outside, workers can travel home without fear, and neighborhoods can rest peacefully at night. (PNA)