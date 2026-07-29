PNP says it has lead in DOJ, Senate IED incidents

THE Philippine National Police (PNP) said it has established a lead in the investigation on the improvised explosive devices (IEDs) that exploded near the Department of Justice (DOJ) and another that was found just a stone's throw from the Senate hours before the fifth State of the Nation Address (Sona) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Monday, July 27.

In an interview with reporters, PNP Chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the investigation on the IED incidents near the Senate and the DOJ is ongoing.

“Ang ating mga investigators, our probers are continuously investigating and we made some leads to that and we are pursuing it. Give us ample time, 24 hours hindi natutulog ang ating mga investigators,” he said.

“Magulat na nga lang kayo nakapag-file na tayo,” he added.

The PNP earlier said that it is highly probable that the two IEDs were connected in terms of the people behind them considering the timing of the placement.

At 12:17 a.m. on July 27, an explosion caused by an IED took place near the DOJ entrance along Padre Faura Street in Manila.

Around 8:30 a.m., an IED was found at a center island along Diokno Boulevard in Pasay City, near the building that houses the Senate of the Philippines.

It was safely rendered by police experts. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)