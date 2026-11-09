PNP scours remote islands in hunt for Dela Rosa

POLICE personnel have conducted operations in remote islands and hard-to-reach areas across the country in their continuing efforts to locate fugitive Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Monday, November 9, 2026.

In a press conference, Nartatez said the PNP had conducted operations in various areas in Western and Eastern Mindanao, the Visayas, Bicol, Southern Tagalog, and Northern and Central Luzon.

“We even reached islands I had never heard of before, which our police personnel visited and covered. These included remote islands and places that require a four-hour walk or crossing 11 rivers to reach,” he said.

Nartatez said the PNP had received at least 500 pieces of information on Dela Rosa’s possible whereabouts, which police had been validating and acting on.

“Hopefully, we can catch him. He can’t hide and be a fugitive forever in as much as we have managed to limit the places that he could go to,” Nartatez said.

“What’s so important is the PNP, in coordination with other law enforcement units especially those with intelligence capabilities, are working hand in hand and working 24 hours. (There will be) No letup,” he added.

Nartatez also said the PNP is looking into reports that some police personnel and officials, particularly those assigned in the Davao region, were protecting Dela Rosa to prevent his arrest.

“We are reminding everyone to be professionals and if evidence warrants, they will be punished not only with an administrative case but a criminal case,” he said.

Dela Rosa, who served as PNP chief under former President Rodrigo Duterte, is the subject of an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over his alleged responsibility for crimes against humanity involving murder.

The ICC said at least 32 people were killed between July 3, 2016, and the end of April 2018, during the period covered by the allegations against Dela Rosa.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has offered a P50-million reward for information leading to Dela Rosa’s arrest. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)